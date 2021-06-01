AirAsia India extends free cancellation, rescheduling on flights to and from some states

AirAsia (Representative Image)

AirAsia India has extended free cancellation and rescheduling on flights to and from West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

These states are currently in lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

The budget carrier on May 31 said the free cancellation and rescheduling is applicable for the duration of the lockdowns.

"All AirAsia India guests who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges," the airline said in a statement.

The lockdown is currently in force till June 7 in Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra and West Bengal, the lockdowns are in effect till June 15. In Telangana, the lockdown has been extended till June 10.

AirAsia India said the free cancellation and rescheduling will now be applicable on both the airline's website and other major booking platforms.

AirAsia has also modified its Premium Flex fares for all future dates, which in addition to unlimited changes, also offers a choice of seats and a charge of Rs 500 for cancellations made beyond 72 hours before the flight.