AirAsia India announces free rescheduling of flight bookings until May 15

The airline said that guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings made until May 15, regardless of the travel dates, without attracting any flight change fees.

April 19, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
AirAsia India has announced free rescheduling on all flights for bookings until May 15, 2021.

Guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings made till May 15, regardless of the travel dates, without attracting any flight change fees, the airline said in a statement.

"To ensure that its customers continue to have the greatest flexibility if their travel plans change with increased uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airline has extended this offer on its new website www.airasia.co.in as well as other major booking channels," it said.

According to the statement, the airline also added that it recently introduced a revamped version of its popular ‘Premium Flex’ fares, which in addition to unlimited changes, also offer a choice of seats, pre-booked hot meals for all flights above two hours, and the lowest charges of only Rs 500 for cancellations made beyond 72 hours before the scheduled flight departure.

AirAsia India further stated that it left no stone unturned in adopting a multi-layered approach to offering safe and seamless travel for guests from booking to check-in and arrival. "All aircraft undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, while cabin disinfection takes place before each flight," the official release read.
TAGS: #AirAsia India
first published: Apr 19, 2021 07:28 pm

