AirAsia Berhad is reviewing its JV with Tata Sons: Report

Malaysian air carrier AirAsia Berhad, which holds a 49 percent stake in AirAsia India, has hinted that it could exit its joint venture with Tata Sons due to the financial distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our businesses in Japan and India have been draining cash, causing the group much financial stress. Cost containment and reducing cash burns remain key priorities evident by the recent closure of AirAsia Japan and an ongoing review of our investment in AirAsia India. A detailed network and fleet optimisation strategy has been implemented across the network, putting the right foundations in place for a sustainable and viable future. We continually review our network to ensure we fly the most popular and profitable routes," it further added, according to a Mint report.

When reached out for a comment, the carrier did not elicit a response, the report stated.

In October, Tata Sons continued talks with its joint venture (JV) partner AirAsia on the latter's imminent exit from the Indian market. Tata Sons holds 51 percent stake in the low-cost airline.

"Tata Sons will retain the AOC, or the air operator's certificate, to run an airline. When it comes to the fleet, most of the aircraft are from AirAsia Berhad. But of late the Indian arm had begun to lease aircraft directly. So these will also remain," said an industry official.

According to the latest passenger traffic data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), AirAsia India reported a 58.4 percent load factor and 6 percent market share in September. The airline carried 0.24 million passengers during the period.

This is can be compared to other market leaders like IndiGo, which had a 57.5 percent market share in September and registered 65.4 percent load factor, carrying 2.27 million passengers during the month, the report said.

Load factor is an industry metric to assess an airline's passenger-carrying capacity.