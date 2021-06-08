Air travel demand picks up as COVID-19 cases decline

In a report, aviation consultancy and research firm CAPA said it expects domestic passenger traffic to be around 80-95 million in 2021-22, compared with 52.5 million in FY21. (Representative image)

As the country sees a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, demand for air travel is increasing.

Some travel portals have reported an increase of up to 100 percent in bookings, The Economic Times reported.

"According to the minister's tweet, daily flown passengers have moved up from the bottom of 40,000 to now over 80,000. So, we can say booking and flying passengers have almost doubled from the bottom sometime in the middle of May 21," Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer at IndiGo, told the publication.

Industry executives told the paper that a rise in vaccination against the disease could also help in reviving the sector.

"Recently, we saw an increase of over 40 percent in overall bookings of flights from the travel lows that the sector was facing a week back," said Rikant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told The Economic Times.

MakeMyTrip, India's largest travel portal, told the paper that advance purchases might increase as cases decline even further.

"With more people getting vaccinated and caseloads dropping constantly, we are seeing early signs of recovery," said Saujanya Shrivastava, chief operating officer, Flights SBU at MakeMyTrip.

In a separate report by PTI, IndiGo said it saw a modest turnaround in demand in the last week of May and that continued till early June.