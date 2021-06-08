MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Air travel demand picks up as COVID-19 cases decline

In a report, aviation consultancy and research firm CAPA said it expects domestic passenger traffic to be around 80-95 million in 2021-22, compared with 52.5 million in FY21.

June 08, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
In a report, aviation consultancy and research firm CAPA said it expects domestic passenger traffic to be around 80-95 million in 2021-22, compared with 52.5 million in FY21. (Representative image)

In a report, aviation consultancy and research firm CAPA said it expects domestic passenger traffic to be around 80-95 million in 2021-22, compared with 52.5 million in FY21. (Representative image)

As the country sees a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, demand for air travel is increasing.

Some travel portals have reported an increase of up to 100 percent in bookings, The Economic Times reported.

"According to the minister's tweet, daily flown passengers have moved up from the bottom of 40,000 to now over 80,000. So, we can say booking and flying passengers have almost doubled from the bottom sometime in the middle of May 21," Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer at IndiGo, told the publication.

Industry executives told the paper that a rise in vaccination against the disease could also help in reviving the sector.

Also read - Bright spots in IndiGo's earnings: Airline adds more aircraft, looks to extend cost advantage

Close

Related stories

"Recently, we saw an increase of over 40 percent in overall bookings of flights from the travel lows that the sector was facing a week back," said Rikant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, told The Economic Times.

MakeMyTrip, India's largest travel portal, told the paper that advance purchases might increase as cases decline even further.

"With more people getting vaccinated and caseloads dropping constantly, we are seeing early signs of recovery," said Saujanya Shrivastava, chief operating officer, Flights SBU at MakeMyTrip.

In a separate report by PTI, IndiGo said it saw a modest turnaround in demand in the last week of May and that continued till early June.

In a report, aviation consultancy and research firm CAPA said it expected domestic passenger traffic to be around 80-95 million in 2021-22, compared with 52.5 million in FY21.
TAGS: #aviation #Business
first published: Jun 8, 2021 03:28 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey