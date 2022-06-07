English
    Air sports market has potential to be Rs 800-1,000 crore in India: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    While launching the National Air Sports Policy 2022 (NASP), India’s first such mechanism, Scindia said the air sports market in the country generates revenues of around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore at the moment

    June 07, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on June 7 said that the air sports market in India has the potential to grow to become Rs 1,000-crore industry in the future if the government supports growth of the segment.

    While launching the National Air Sports Policy 2022 (NASP), India’s first such mechanism, Scindia said the air sports market in the country generates revenues of around Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore at the moment.

    He added that the government will also look to come out with a manufacturing incentive scheme to bolster the manufacturing of air sports equipment to make India one of the top air sports nations by 2030.

    “We will have to ensure safety. Every national sports association will have to register with the ATC. We are also coming up with a segregated air space for air sports much like drones,” he said.

    As part of the new National Air Sports Policy 2022, the government has formed the Air Sports Federation of India (ASFI), which will have a four-tier structure. ASFI shall be an autonomous body under the civil aviation ministry.

    Each association under the federation can represent more than one sport and press and secretary of each association will be represented as full members with voting rights in ASFI.

    The policy aims to provide a safe, affordable, accessible, enjoyable and sustainable air sports ecosystem in India.

    Under the policy, air sports like aerobatics, aeromodelling and model rocketry, amateur-built and experimental aircraft, ballooning, drones, gliding and powered gliding, hang gliding and powered hang gliding, parachuting, paragliding and paramotoring, powered aircraft and rotorcraft (including autogyro) will be governed.

    The government will also periodically modify sports covered under the NASP to add more air sports to be covered under the policy.

    Under NASP, air sports activities will be conducted in coordination with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) authority responsible for the provision of Air Traffic Services in the respective airspace, as it might conflict with other manned and unmanned aircraft operations.
