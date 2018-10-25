App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air Italy enters India with flights to Delhi, Mumbai from December

Both the routes will be served by a 252-seater Airbus A330 aircraft, with 24 seats in business class and remaining 228 in economy, Air Italy said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air Italy on Thursday announced its foray into the Indian market with flight services to New Delhi and Mumbai from its Milan Malpensa hub, starting December.

The Italian carrier had earlier planned to start India operations this month.

"We look forward to the connection between Italy and two of the main business and tourist destinations in Asia - Mumbai and New Delhi. With the launch of our India operations in December, we are excited to offer newer routes and a wider travel option to the discerning travellers from India," said Rossen Dimitrov, chief operating officer, Air Italy.

The European carrier said it would operate three flights per week each to Delhi and Mumbai from the Milan's largest international airport at Malpensa.

The services to Delhi will commence from December 7, while the Mumbai-Milan route will be operational from December 14, it said.

"Our new service will increase convenience for business guests, leisure travellers as well as students, travelling between India and Italy, further strengthening commerce as well as tourism ties between the two countries," said Dimitrov.

The new flights will also provide seamless connections from Delhi and Mumbai to New York, Miami and within Italy to Rome, Palermo, Catania, Napoli, Lamezia Terme and Olbia through Milan, the airline said.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 04:23 pm

