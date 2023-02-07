English
    Air India's three domestic destinations to be operated by AirAsia India

    AirAsia India, which currently operates 19 domestic destinations, became a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Group last November. The group has already announced its merger with Air India subsidiary Air India Express to create a low-cost airline.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

    Full service airline Air India on Tuesday said three of its domestic destinations will now be operated by the budget carrier AirAsia India as part of the route network rationalisation plan.

    In the current phase, three stations -- Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra and Surat -- will now be served by AirAsia India, instead of Air India.

    At the same time, flight services on Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Mumbai-Lucknow routes will be operated exclusively by Air India, the airline said.