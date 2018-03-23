App
Mar 23, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India's Tel Aviv flight over Saudi Arabia airspace reflects new image of India: Suresh Prabhu

"Saudi Arabia has allowed the first ever flight of Air India (from New Delhi) to Tel Aviv, Israel over its airspace. It has never happened. So what it shows is the new image and reality of India," he said here at a function.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia's decision allowing Air India to use its airspace for flights to Israel from New Delhi shows the "new image and reality" of India, Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu today said.

The direct maiden flight to Tel Aviv heralded a new chapter in the India-Israel ties and ended decades-old overfly ban by Saudi Arabia.

Flight AI 139 landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport at 2215 (Israeli time) yesterday.

Saudi Arabia's decision to permit Air India to use its airspace has enabled the airline to take a shorter route.

Prabhu also said a plan is under formulation to promote smooth movement of cargo through air route.

tags #Air India #Current Affairs #India #Saudi Arabia #Suresh Prabhu #Tel Aviv

