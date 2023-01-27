 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India has made 'quite remarkable progress': CEO; airline finalising historic aircraft order

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Listing out the major initiatives over the last one year, Air India said it is "finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth".

As the Tata group completes the first year of taking over Air India, the airline on Friday said it is finalising a historic order of new aircraft while the airline's chief Campbell Wilson highlighted that the carrier's progress has been quite remarkable.

Stepping into the second year of Air India 2.0, Wilson, in a message to employees, acknowledged that there will be challenges along the way and emphasised that more than successes, "it is how we respond to our lapses ... that will define us".

The airline has put in place a roadmap under Vihaan.AI for transformation over the next five years and has taken various measures, including committing USD 400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.

However, in recent weeks, the carrier has faced certain headwinds related to the unruly behaviour of passengers onboard two international flights and has also been penalised by the aviation regulator DGCA.