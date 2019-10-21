Air India's new owner can use Maharaja mascot: Report

Air India's new buyer will be allowed to use the famous Maharaja mascot, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The national carrier's subsidiaries won't be allowed to use the main brand and logo after the divestment, since those units won't be included in the main sale.

"Value of the brand will be part of the total valuation of the airline," the source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Maharaja mascot was created in 1946 by Bobby Kooka, then Air India's Commercial Director and Umesh Rao, an artist with J Walter Thompson, according to the airline's website.

The government will likely invite expressions of interest (EoI) for Air India in November, the report added.

The Civil Aviation ministry had discussed the subject of the brand and logo in a meeting on October 18.