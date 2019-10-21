Air India's new owner can use Maharaja mascot: Report

Air India's subsidiaries won’t be allowed to use the main brand and logo after the divestment, since those units won’t be included in the main sale.
Air India's new buyer will be allowed to use the famous Maharaja mascot, according to a report in The Economic Times.
The national carrier's subsidiaries won't be allowed to use the main brand and logo after the divestment, since those units won't be included in the main sale.
"Value of the brand will be part of the total valuation of the airline," the source told the paper.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.
The Maharaja mascot was created in 1946 by Bobby Kooka, then Air India's Commercial Director and Umesh Rao, an artist with J Walter Thompson, according to the airline's website.
The government will likely invite expressions of interest (EoI) for Air India in November, the report added.
The Civil Aviation ministry had discussed the subject of the brand and logo in a meeting on October 18.A panel of Union ministers, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, will soon decide the final aspects of the sale.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .