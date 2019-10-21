App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India's new owner can use Maharaja mascot: Report

Air India's subsidiaries won’t be allowed to use the main brand and logo after the divestment, since those units won’t be included in the main sale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Air India's new buyer will be allowed to use the famous Maharaja mascot, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The national carrier's subsidiaries won't be allowed to use the main brand and logo after the divestment, since those units won't be included in the main sale.

"Value of the brand will be part of the total valuation of the airline," the source told the paper.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

The Maharaja mascot was created in 1946 by Bobby Kooka, then Air India's Commercial Director and Umesh Rao, an artist with J Walter Thompson, according to the airline's website.

The government will likely invite expressions of interest (EoI) for Air India in November, the report added.

The Civil Aviation ministry had discussed the subject of the brand and logo in a meeting on October 18.

A panel of Union ministers, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, will soon decide the final aspects of the sale.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Air India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.