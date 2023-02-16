 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India’s deal with Airbus, Boeing may swell to 840 jets

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

In addition to the record order for 470 planes from Airbus SE and Boeing Co. announced Tuesday, the carrier has options to buy another 370 jets, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal wrote in a LinkedIn post late Wednesday. That number hadn’t been disclosed before.

Air India Ltd. could almost double what already stands to be the biggest aircraft order in commercial aviation history as it tries to emerge from decades of mismanagement and challenge local rivals and international giants like Emirates and Qatar Airways.

The previous biggest order was a 460-plane deal by American Airlines in 2011.

Air India has also signed long-term engine maintenance deals with CFM International SA, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and GE Aerospace Inc, Aggarwal said.