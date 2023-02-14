 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India’s aircraft shopping doesn't turn out to be what was expected

Ameya Joshi
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

With the purchase of the Airbus planes, Air India has signalled continuity for its full-service arm.

(Representative Image: Suneesh Kalarickal)

Air India has finally placed an order for planes. But it’s a far cry from what was expected and caters only to the Airbus part of the order.

The Tata Group airline announced the purchase of 210 A320neo planes and 40 A350 aircraft at an online press conference along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 250-aircraft deal with Airbus is smaller than IndiGo’s order for 300 aircraft about three years ago but marks the entry of the A350 in India’s aviation sector and Airbus’ debut in the widebody segment in the country, a market dominated by Boeing.

There has been continuous speculation over an aircraft order by Air India since July 2022, with a large section of the media reporting that it would be announced at the Farnborough Air show. Neither did it happen at the air show, nor immediately after. And, it’s not clear when the Boeing order will be placed.