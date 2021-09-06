MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Air India yet to pay Rs 250 crore in fare refunds to passengers

"Air India is opening automated refunds in India and abroad. We have cleared about Rs 130 crore of refunds in the previous month and are planning to expedite the process," the airline said.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Travel operators and online travel platforms told the paper that the process of getting refunds to pass on to customers has been delayed for Air India.

Travel operators and online travel platforms told the paper that the process of getting refunds to pass on to customers has been delayed for Air India.


National carrier Air India still owes about Rs 250 crore as travel refunds to passengers due to COVID-19-induced travel restrictions.

The airline said the process of issuing refunds had begun from July, even as revenues were "severely hit" during the second wave of the pandemic, The Economic Times has reported.

"Air India is opening automated refunds in India and abroad. We have cleared about Rs 130 crore of refunds in the previous month and are planning to expedite the process," the airline was quoted as saying by the publication.

IndiGo has cleared the refunds process for customers who were affected by the travel restrictions in March 2020, the report said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, lockdowns and travel restrictions have forced many passengers to cancel or modify travel plans.

Close

Related stories

Travel operators and online travel platforms told the paper that the process of getting refunds to pass on to customers has been delayed for Air India. The travel companies have been receiving refund amounts from other airlines in tranches.

"It seems that to manage cash flows, Air India has been delaying refunds of passengers. The period of opening a window for refunds from Air India has been highly limited. The speed is not optimal," a travel service operator told The Economic Times.

"Refunds with Air India have been a major problem and all travel operators have been facing this issue. We have not been facing delay issues with Go First and SpiceJet," another travel operator said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air India
first published: Sep 6, 2021 10:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.