Air India, Vistara sign interline pact for domestic and global passengers

Representative Image

Tata group owned Air India on May 3 announced entering into an interline pact with Vistara.

An interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline. When selling an interline ticket, the operating airlines own flight numbers are used.

According to a statement from Air India, the agreement enables customers to conveniently travel between more than 80 points on Air India's large domestic and international network and Vistara's route network.

With its international partner airlines, which include Lufthansa, United Airlines, Air Canada, and Singapore Airlines, among others, Air India has more than 100 such partnerships and nearly 50 via check-in agreements.

The scope of the agreement between Air India and Vistara includes Inter Airline Through Check-in (IATCI) implementation, which enables passengers to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations, Air India said.

Air India and Vistara operate at the same terminals at most major airports in the country.

Singapore Airlines and the Tata Group have a joint venture called Vistara.

In addition, the two airlines have implemented "Interline Considerations on Irregular Operations (IROPs)," a plan that allows passengers to be seamlessly transferred to one another's first alternative flights in the event of operational disruptions like delays, cancellations, or diversions, among other things.

(With inputs from PTI)