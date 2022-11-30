 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Air India-Vistara Merger | Smaller rivals to come under pressure: Aviation expert

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST

The merging airlines may have to make adjustments while integrating their workforces, with Vistara having relatively younger employees.

Air India - Vistara — The merger is expected to bolster SIA’s presence in India, strengthen its multi-hub strategy, and allow it to continue participating directly in a large and fast-growing aviation market.(Representative image)

The merger of Vistara and Air India will lead to a duopoly in Indian skies, which will be dominated by the combined entity and market leader Indigo.

“There will be significant pressure on SpiceJet, Go First and Akasa,” said Devesh Agarwal of Bangaloreaviation.com told CNBC TV18. “I don’t see one of them surviving beyond 2024.”

Agarwal also raised the issue of reconciling the tie-ups that Air India and Vistara have with other carriers.

“Air India is a full-fledged member of the Star Alliance, which includes Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa and Air China. Vistara has signed with oneworld carriers Japan Airlines and British Airways. Air India, as a member of Star Alliance, will not be allowed to have a partnership with a non-Star Alliance carrier,” he added.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons agreed to merge Air India and Vistara. SIA will invest Rs 2,058.5 crore ($250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction, according to a media release on November 29.

The merger is expected to bolster SIA’s presence in India, strengthen its multi-hub strategy, and allow it to continue participating directly in a large and fast-growing aviation market.