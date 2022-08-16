Air India to use Meta’s platform Workplace for employee engagements

Air India has in its pursuit to modernize and upgrade its internal systems brought in Workplace, an online business communication platform to connect its 11,000 old strong workforces under the same platform.

Air India's new owners the Tata Group have brought in the airline's first digitised office communication system for its staff.

The airline expects its latest step to provide its employees with a platform that promotes more open communication and information sharing within and across all levels of the organisation.

This move will especially help pilots and cabin crew who don't often get to come into physical offices.

Workplace launched by Meta will enable better and more active engagement with its diverse group of employees ranging from pilots and cabin crew, engineers, commercial specialists, information technologists, ground handling specialists, and others across the globe, the airline said in a press release.

“Such a transformation of our iconic airline requires constant communication and collaboration among our diverse employee base that contributes to organisational alignment in support of our transformation agenda," said Satya Ramaswamy, chief digital and technology officer, Air India on Tuesday.

Tatas have started the process of modernising Air India, the new owners are also working on a fleet modernisation plan, installing a new passenger reservation system, upgrading HR practices, and hiring new talent from the industry to improve the functioning of the airline.

“We believe Workplace can play an important role in delivering a connected experience to support Air India’s workforce of the future. We look forward to partnering on the continuing journey to build the very best employee experience for Air India’s teams around the world," said Ajit Mohan, VP, and Managing Director, Meta India.