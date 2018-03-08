App
Mar 07, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India to start Delhi-Tel Aviv flight from March 22

The announcement came days after Israeli PM Netanyahu said that Saudi Arabia had given permission to the Indian carrier for flying over its territory on its route from New Delhi to Tel Aviv.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air India will introduce thrice-a-week flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv from March 22, the airline said today.

The official announcement from Air India comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters during his visit to the US that Saudi Arabia had given permission to the Indian carrier for flying over its territory on its route from New Delhi to Tel Aviv.

Many Arab and Islamic nations do not recognise Israel and, therefore, disallow airlines from using their airspace for flight services to that country.

The flight will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. It will depart from New Delhi at 4.50 pm and arrive in Tel Aviv at 8.25 pm. On its return leg, the plane will depart from Tel Aviv at 10.15 pm and land in Delhi at 9 am the day after, according to a statement from Air India.

Air India will operate a Boeing 787 aircraft on the route which will be covered in 7 hours and 10 minutes, an airline spokesperson said.

