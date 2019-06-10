App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air India to resume additional Delhi-Colombo flight from July 15: Civil Aviation Minister

The national carrier had stopped operating the additional flight after the April 21 Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka that targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing total 258 people and injuring 500 others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Air India will resume its additional flight on Delhi-Colombo route from July 15, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The national carrier had stopped operating the additional flight after the April 21 Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka that targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing total 258 people and injuring 500 others.

In Colombo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pledged India's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka as he visited the St Anthony's church, one of the sites of the horrific attacks, and paid tributes to the victims of the deadly terror strikes.

Out of 258 people killed, 11 were Indians.

Puri said in a tweet on Sunday, "Honouring the spirit of friendship & mutual cooperation between India & Sri Lanka, & to express solidarity with the people of the island nation, I am delighted to announce the resumption of additional Air India flight between New Delhi & Colombo from 15th July 2019."

"Having spent several years as a young diplomat posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka & its wonderful people will always have a cherished place in my life. Also not many people know that I was in Colombo when Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi summoned me to Delhi to join his team in September 2017," he added.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Business #Companies

