Air India to reduce six flights per week to US, says CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India will reduce six flights per week to the US due to a shortage of crew, the airline's CEO Campbell Wilson said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit.

The carrier will stop three flights each to San Francisco and Newark airports for the next three months.

The Air India CEO said that the airline will add 100 B777 pilots soon. It will add 1700 captains out of which 140 are expats soon. There won't be any pilot shortages in the medium term (3-5 year) and will tap into the expat pool to meet any demand, Wilson added.

Moneycontrol News