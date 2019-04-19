App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India to operate five of Jet Airways' grounded planes on international routes

Jet Airways owns 10 wide-body Boeing 777-300 ER planes along with a few Airbus A330s.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National carrier Air India is looking at leasing five of the grounded carrier Jet Airways Boeing 777s and operate them to London, Dubai and Singapore.

Jet Airways, which halted its operations on April 17 due to financial distress, owns 10 wide-body Boeing 777-300 ER planes along with a few Airbus A330s, which it used to fly to medium and long-haul international destinations such as London, Amsterdam and Paris connecting New Delhi and Mumbai.

"We are exploring the possibility of operating five of the grounded B777s on the established routes, hitherto operated by Jet Airways," Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani wrote to SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on April 17, the day the private carrier went belly-up.

The government has formed a committee to distribute Jet’s unused landing slots in airports all over India. "Jet's slots are critical for potential bidders. There is a mad rush for prime slots at major airports. The committee will look for uniformity in allocation of slots like what will be the duration of this arrangement, whether historicity will be protected for future allocation," Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra told The Financial Express.

Jet Airways' grounding has caused panic and confusion among the travelling public. Those who have booked a flight with Jet will get a refund, but the timeline is not clear yet. The airline may not be able to process the refunds of the passengers just yet.

"In tune with to our role and responsibilities as the national carrier, we would be happy to alleviate this inconvenience by considering the possibility of operating a few B777s," Lohani said.

He said that the move is subject to approvals and financial viability, and Air India can examine the possibility of taking five B777s on wet/dry lease basis from SBI on mutually agreed terms.

It is unclear when the crisis at Jet Airways will be solved as it depends upon the success of the stake sale.

The carrier is now under the management control of the SBI-led consortium of lenders, which has offered to offload between 32.1 and 75 percent stake to any eligible investors. So far, it has received four interested parties, Etihad Airways, the sovereign wealth fund NIIF and PE players TPG Capital and Indigo Partners.

Air India also offered special fares to Jet Airways’ international passengers who were stranded due to the grounding. The special fares can be availed by passengers at overseas airports including Paris, London Heathrow, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Dammam, and Muscat, among others, Air India said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Air India #Business #India #Jet Airways

