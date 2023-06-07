Air India to operate ferry flight for passengers stranded in Russia

A ferry flight is scheduled to operate to GDX from Mumbai at 1300 hours IST on Wednesday.

Air India announced on June 7 that a ferry flight would depart from Mumbai today at 1 pm for passengers whose flight had to be diverted and land at Magadan airport in Russia due to a technical issue with one of the engines. The flight AI173 had 216 passengers and 16 crew on board.

“We engaged with the local authorities at GDX that extended all cooperation and support upon the flight’s arrival at GDX. Given the infrastructural limitations around the remote airport, we can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation, after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities," the airline said in a statement.

It further said the passengers are being provided all support on the ground and will be provided an alternate option to reach their destination.

The airline, however, didn't share any passenger details.

A ferry flight is scheduled to operate to GDX from Mumbai at 1300 hours IST on Wednesday (7 June), subject to necessary regulatory clearances, which would take passengers and crew of AI173 onward to San Francisco, said Air India.

"The ferry flight would be carrying food and other essentials for the passengers. All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait," it added.