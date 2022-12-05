 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Air India to lease 12 more aircraft comprising A320 neo, Boeing 777

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

Air India said it has leased 42 aircraft since its privatisation in January this year.

Air India on Monday said it will lease 12 more aircraft comprising both A320 neo and Boeing 777, which are expected to be inducted in its existing fleet in the first half of 2023.

The new planes will be deployed on the airline's short, medium and long-haul international routes, Air India said in a statement.

Air India said it has leased 42 aircraft since its privatisation in January this year.

Of the 12 new leased planes, six are wide-body Boeing 777-300ER, while the remaining six are narrow-body Airbus A320 neo, as per the statement.

The airline had in September this year announced that it will be adding 30 leased aircraft -- 21 A320, 4 A321 and 5 B777-200LR in its fleet over a 15-months period, amid its plan to have 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets.

The A320 neo will be operated on the airline's domestic as well as short-to-medium haul international routes, Air India said.