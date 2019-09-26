Air India to launch flights on Delhi-Toronto route from September 27

Air India announced that it will be launching thrice-weekly flights on Delhi-Toronto route from September 27. The flights on the route will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"National carrier Air India is all set to launch its Delhi to Toronto non-stop with convenient connection from Amritsar and other cities fulfilling a long-standing desire from the travel fraternity here and the Indian diaspora in Canada," it said in a press statement.

The flight AI 187 will take off from Delhi at 3 am (local time) and will arrive at Toronto at 8.45 am (local time) the same day.