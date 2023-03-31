 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India to introduce premium economy class in US flights

Mar 31, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

Air India said the new service has been designed for customers who do not mind paying a reasonable premium over economy class fares, without disclosing pricing details.

Air India on Friday said it will introduce premium economy class for travel from May 15 in select flights to the US.

The premium economy class will initially be available in select flights operated with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York routes.

In a release, the airline said it has "opened sale for the new cabin, for travel starting May 15, 2023, becoming the first and only Indian carrier to offer the choice of four cabin classes - First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy".

The premium economy class seats will also be rolled out on several other routes, it said.