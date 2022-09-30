Air India to deepen connect with US and UK with 20 more flights per week

Air India

Air India will launch 20 additional flights to Birmingham, London and San Francisco to broaden its international footprint, according to a statement released on September 30.

This step is a part of the airline’s endeavour to regain its position as the leading airline on the international aviation map. This additional flights will be introduced in phases from October to December.

With five additional flights a week to Birmingham, nine to London and six to San Francisco a week, Air India will be able to offer over 5,000 additional seats every week to customers and ensure ample choice in terms of connectivity, convenience, and cabin space.

The current schedule of Air India standing at 34 flights per week to the UK will now be bumped up to 48 flights. There will also be five extra flights to Birmingham out of which three will be from Delhi and two from Amritsar. London will receive nine additional flights per week, out of which five will be flying from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad. Seven Indian cities will have non-stop Air India flights heading to the UK capital after the new flights are introduced.

Air India flights to the US will rise from 34 to 40 per week. Mumbai will now be connected to San Francisco by the airline three times a week, and reinstate a three-times-weekly Bengaluru operation. This takes the number of flights to San Francisco up to 16, from 10 per week with a non-stop service from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“As Air India reinvents itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations is a significant focus. This sizeable frequency increase to the US and the UK, as well as the addition of new city pairs and improved aircraft cabin interiors, comes just 10 months after Air India’s acquisition by the Tata Group. It is a clear signal of our intent, and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration,” Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India, said.

Apart from these additional aircrafts, Air India has been working to restore the existing narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to the operating fleet. Prior to the expansion described above, the airline has enabled frequency increases between Delhi and Vancouver as well as the addition of numerous domestic services.