    Air India to commence 24 additional flights from these routes today; check details

    Moneycontrol News
    August 20, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Domestic carrier Air India will start operating 24 additional flights from today (August 20) on various routes, including Delhi, Mumbai, and also new route frequencies.

    Last week, the Tata Group-owned airline had announced it would start additional flight operations. "'The additional 24 flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, as well as one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route," the airline said in a statement.

    Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson had said, "Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit."

    The airline's narrow body aircraft fleet stands at 70, of which 54 are currently serviceable. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023, it added in a statement.

    Meanwhile, the airline earlier this month noted that it will bring back its 10 grounded wide-body aircraft to service by early 2023. A wide-body aircraft has a bigger fuel tank that allows it to travel on long-haul international routes like India-US and India-Canada. It also announced that it will operate daily flight between Delhi in India and Vancouver in Canada from August 31 onwards. Currently, it operates Delhi-Vancouver service three times per week.

    The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

    (With PTI inputs)
