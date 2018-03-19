App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India to begin service to Tel Aviv from Thursday

Air India had on March 7 announced a tri-weekly flights to Tel Aviv from March 22, after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that Saudi Arabia had allowed India to fly over its territory.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The disinvestment-bound national carrier Air India will deploy a 256-seater Boeing 787-800 on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route that will be launched from Thursday.

Air India had on March 7 announced a tri-weekly flights to Tel Aviv from March 22, after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced that Saudi Arabia had allowed India to fly over its territory.

It will deploy a 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the new route, the airline said today.

Air India will fly over Oman, Saudi Arabia and Jordan to reach Israel, taking seven hours to the destination, making it the fastest air route between the two countries.

related news

The duration of the flight between New Delhi and Tel Aviv will be around two hours shorter than the time taken by Israel's national carrier El Al, which has direct flights between Tel Aviv and Mumbai, Air India said in the statement.

The national carrier had planned to launch the service last May, but it couldn't materialise after some countries denied use of their airspaces for flights to Israel.

Many Arab and Islamic nations do not recognise Israel and, therefore, disallow airlines from using their airspace to reach Jewish nation.

The inaugural flight (AI 139) will take off from New Delhi at 1800 hrs on March 22 and arrive at Tel Aviv at 2145 hrs. The return flight (AI 140) will depart from Tel Aviv at 2315 hrs and reach New Delhi at 1000 hrs, the airline said.

However, from April 1, the flight will depart New Delhi at 1650 hrs and reach Tel Aviv at 2145 hrs with the return flight leaving from Tel Aviv at 2315 hrs to reach New Delhi at 0900 hrs, Air India said.

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #New Delhi #Tel Aviv

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC