Air India to back pilot in pee-gate fiasco, appeal against licence suspension

Yaruqhullah Khan
Jan 24, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

The cabin crew and ground staff have been counselled and have since returned to duty, the airline has said.

Air India on January 24 said that it will help the pilot-in-command of Air India AI-102 flight appeal against the suspension handed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airline, in a statement, said that it deems the licence suspension of the commander excessive and will be assisting him with an appeal.

"In light of the mitigating circumstances and the financial detriment already incurred by the crew during their period of de-rostering, Air India deems the license suspension of the Commander excessive and will be assisting him with an appeal," Air India said.

On November 26, a passenger identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on Air India's New York-Delhi AI-102 flight in a drunken state.

