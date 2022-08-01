Air India to allow pilots to fly until 65 years of age

Air India has issued a new policy on post-retirement engagement of pilots, which would allow some of them to continue flying till the age of 65, CNBC TV18 reported on August 1.

Pilots of the erstwhile national carrier currently retire at the age of 58.

As per the new policy, Air India will retain select-retiring pilots on a contractual basis for 5 years, extendable till they reach the age of 65, the news channel reported.

A committee will be formed by the airline to screen pilots retiring in the next two years for the extended engagement, it added.

One year before they are scheduled to retire, the selected pilots will receive a letter of intent for post-retirement engagement, CNBC TV18 further reported.

Air India's post-retirement engagement plan is not expected to face any regulatory hurdle as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allows pilots to fly till the age of 65.

The decision also comes amid the airline's plan to expand its fleet as the aviation sector is witnessing a swift recovery in the post-pandemic era.

The Tata Group, which took over Air India's reigns from the Government of India in January, will look to infuse $75-100 million in the carrier as part of its expansion plans, multiple sources aware of the matter told Moneycontrol last month.

"The investment will mostly be to add more aircraft in the near future to Air India Express' current fleet of 24 Boeing 737-800s," one of the sources, mentioned above, said.

Air India Express is looking at around 30 countries, including Cambodia, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Turkey, and Vietnam to expand its international operations in the next few years, the airline's chief of commercial operations Tara Naidu had said in June.