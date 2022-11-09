Air India takes six A320neo aircraft on lease from CBD Aviation

CBD Aviation, a fully owned Irish subsidiary of China Developmental Bank Financial Leasing Co Limited, made an announcement on the sidelines of Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Asia Pacific 2022 conference. They announced the signing of the lease agreement for a fleet of six Airbus A320neo aircraft with Air India, a statement from the company said.

CBD Aviation is one of the first aircraft leasing brands to secure Air India’s additional A32neo aircraft that falls under the newly announced transformation plan ever since the purchase of the airline by the Tata group. This aims to increase the carrier’s fleet and help boosting of its domestic as well as international operations.

“Our commercial team is delighted to have worked closely with Air India to help solve their fleet requirements with these new Airbus narrowbody aircraft from our orderbook,” said Ryan Barrett, who heads the Asia-Pacific businesses for CDB Aviation. “These fuel-efficient, new generation aircraft are suited well to support Air India’s fleet revitalisation initiatives, positioning the airline for sustained growth and profitability.’’

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, said the deal will help the airline to strengthen its fleet. "It will boost our connectivity, especially on the short and medium-haul routes, and is an important step ahead in our transformation journey,” he said.

“India is an increasingly important region for CDB Aviation, being the second largest Asia Pacific market for new aircraft deliveries, with nearly 1,000 Boeing and Airbus jets in its orderbook,” explained Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our commercial team remains steadfast in its outreach efforts across Asia Pacific, leveraging our platform’s resources and scale to support the region’s airlines in restoring their networks and growing their fleets.”