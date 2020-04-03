App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India stops bookings until April 30

An airline spokesperson said bookings have now been closed till April 30 from Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Air India on Friday said it has stopped bookings till April 30 and is awaiting a decision after April 14, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. Domestic and international commercial flights are suspended till April 14 amid the lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

An airline spokesperson said bookings have now been closed till April 30 from Friday.

"We are awaiting a decision post April 14," the spokesperson added.

Close

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines are free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 10:42 pm

tags #Air India #Business #coronavirus #India

