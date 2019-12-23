Air India stake sale | Roadshows in Singapore, London see lukewarm response: Report

App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Potential buyers expressed weak interest in Air India at roadshows held in Singapore and London, reports The Economic Times. “The response to the roadshow in Singapore and London was tepid , where only a couple of interested parties attended. Definitely, there are concerns about the interest the airline will receive from potential buyers,” a source told the paper.

The proposed privatisation of the national carrier is unlikely to be delayed, the report said. This will be the government’s second attempt to sell its stake in Air India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The government is planning to issue its Expression of Interest (EoI) document in January next year, the report said.

related news

The article quotes one official as saying he was not very hopeful about the number of bids for the airline, given the lack of response at overseas roadshows. “Even on the domestic front, there are not many takers for Air India,” the official said.

Investor interest in Air India was greater at the Mumbai roadshow, another official told the publication.

The government has decided to sell its entire 100 percent stake in Air India. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on December 12.

In the first attempt in 2018, the government had planned to retain a 24 percent stake in Air India.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 10:05 am

