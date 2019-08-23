App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India sends May Day signal, seeks emergency funding of Rs 2,500cr from the govt: Report

Cash-strapped Air India has liabilities of almost Rs 60,000 crore and is finding it hard to meet its working capital requirements

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Air India is seeking Rs 2,500 crore in emergency debt funding from the government, reports The Times of India. This news comes right after oil companies cut fuel supply to the company at six airports due to non-payment of dues. Also read: Air India owes Rs 4,500cr in fuel dues; hasn't paid in 200 days: Oil cos

Cash-strapped Air India has liabilities of almost Rs 60,000 crore and is finding it hard to meet its working capital requirements. Since the government has not infused fresh equity in the aviation company, it is finding it hard to service its debt.

The government had approved a sovereign guarantee of Rs 7,600 crore in October last year. Of which, Rs 2,464 crore is yet to be disseminated by the government and is now being sought by the cash-strapped airline.

Air India stated that lack of equity support has been making it difficult for them to service their piled up liabilities. But in terms of financial performance, the company claims to be doing better and moving towards a healthy operating profit.

"We got one relief this fiscal, which is a loan worth Rs 29,000 crore being taken off our books and being serviced by the government," a source added. But the delay in flying allowance of pilots in June is again being seen in July. This allowance forms around 85 percent of their total pay, the report said.

The government had previously confirmed that the state will go ahead with divesting its stake in the airline.  Meanwhile, a senior pilot told the paper that it is the responsibility of the current owners to make sure employees are paid in time.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #Business #Economy #government

