Air India seeks short-term loan of Rs 6,150 crore: Report

Amid a planned privatisation, debt-laden Air India is looking to raise Rs 6,150 crore through a short-term loan (STL) from domestic lenders by the end of November.

The proceeds from the loan will used to refinance foreign currency bridge loans taken to purchase seven Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, Mint reported citing a bid document. The loan will include a sovereign guarantee, the report added.

The national carrier will raise the amount in three tranches of Rs 790 crore each, three tranches of Rs 925 crore each, and one tranche of Rs 1,005 crore, the report said.

According to the report, Air India will be charged an interest rate that will be linked to 'MCLR/GSEC rates with reasonable spread as margin'.

Air India is also offering some of its Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 aircraft as collateral for the loan, which will be repaid in a year, the report added.

The airline currently has debt of around Rs 23,000 crore, after nearly Rs 30,000 crore of debt and liabilities were transferred to a government-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV).

The government is making a second attempt to divest its holding in Air India, putting up its entire 100 percent stake for sale. In the first attempt at divestment, the government had placed 76 percent of its stake in the national carrier on the block.