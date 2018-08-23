App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India seeks Rs 500 crore from finance ministry to help repay loans

The short-term loan Air India is raising from Bank of Baroda will be will be exhausted in funding commitments other than repayment of loans

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The civil aviation ministry has sought Rs 500 crore from the finance ministry on an urgent basis for Air India, as the flag carrier stands on the brink of defaulting on bank loan repayments, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“A letter has been sent (to the finance ministry) to release the money in the interim so that payments can be made to banks,” an aviation ministry official told the newspaper.

This loan will be over and above the Rs 1,500 crore the national carrier is already raising as a short-term loan from Bank of Baroda, the report suggests. The short-term loan will be exhausted in funding commitments other than repayment of loans.

“A large chunk of this amount (Rs 1,500 crore short-term loan) will go in servicing our international liabilities, which are on sovereign guarantee, and on salaries and other expenditure. We won’t be left with enough to service our liabilities with banks,” an Air India official told the newspaper.

related news

The report cites bankers as saying Air India was under stress but was not being considered a non-performing asset (NPA).

Some of Air India’s loans are categorised as Special Mention Accounts (SMA) 1 and SMA 2, according to the report. Meaning, these loans are due by 31 to 60 days and 61 to 90 days respectively.

The airline had sought Rs 2,000 crore from the government after the planned 76 percent stake sale was called off. The Centre has not released any of that amount so far, the report adds.

After the proposed strategic disinvestment failed to take off in May, the government has been looking at ways to bolster the carrier.

The government is also looking at transferring Air India's non-core assets and "unsustainable debt" to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) as part of measures to revive the national carrier.

Against this backdrop, the official at the Finance Ministry said that efforts are on to sell non-core assets of Air India.

On Wednesday, after a delay, Air India paid flying allowance for June to its pilots, a section of whom had threatened to stop operations last week if the dues were not cleared immediately.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:46 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Companies

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.