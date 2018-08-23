Air India seeks Rs 500 crore from finance ministry to help repay loans

The civil aviation ministry has sought Rs 500 crore from the finance ministry on an urgent basis for Air India, as the flag carrier stands on the brink of defaulting on bank loan repayments, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“A letter has been sent (to the finance ministry) to release the money in the interim so that payments can be made to banks,” an aviation ministry official told the newspaper.

This loan will be over and above the Rs 1,500 crore the national carrier is already raising as a short-term loan from Bank of Baroda, the report suggests. The short-term loan will be exhausted in funding commitments other than repayment of loans.

“A large chunk of this amount (Rs 1,500 crore short-term loan) will go in servicing our international liabilities, which are on sovereign guarantee, and on salaries and other expenditure. We won’t be left with enough to service our liabilities with banks,” an Air India official told the newspaper.

The report cites bankers as saying Air India was under stress but was not being considered a non-performing asset (NPA).

Some of Air India’s loans are categorised as Special Mention Accounts (SMA) 1 and SMA 2, according to the report. Meaning, these loans are due by 31 to 60 days and 61 to 90 days respectively.

The airline had sought Rs 2,000 crore from the government after the planned 76 percent stake sale was called off. The Centre has not released any of that amount so far, the report adds.

After the proposed strategic disinvestment failed to take off in May, the government has been looking at ways to bolster the carrier.

The government is also looking at transferring Air India's non-core assets and "unsustainable debt" to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) as part of measures to revive the national carrier.

Against this backdrop, the official at the Finance Ministry said that efforts are on to sell non-core assets of Air India.