Air India secures Rs 14,000 crore loan from SBI, BoB

Tata group-owned Air India has secured funds worth Rs 14,000 crore from State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda through a mix of fresh loans and refinance of existing debt, media reports have said.

The fundraising comprised Rs 12,500 crore to refinance loans and Rs 1,500 crore obtained through the pandemic-era Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), a Livemint report cited sources as saying.

The funds will reportedly support the airline’s upcoming expansion into both domestic and international markets with leased aircraft and new planes.

