Air India secures Rs 14,000 crore loan from SBI, BoB

Mar 30, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

The funds will support the airline’s efforts to expand into both domestic and international markets with leased aircraft and new planes. A part of the borrowing is also likely to be used to fund the voluntary retirement scheme payouts

Air India’s total debt stood at Rs 15,317 crore in FY22, down from Rs 45,037 crore in FY21,

Tata group-owned Air India has secured funds worth Rs 14,000 crore from State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda through a mix of fresh loans and refinance of existing debt, media reports have said.

The fundraising comprised Rs 12,500 crore to refinance loans and Rs 1,500 crore obtained through the pandemic-era Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), a Livemint report cited sources as saying.

The funds will reportedly support the airline’s upcoming expansion into both domestic and international markets with leased aircraft and new planes.

