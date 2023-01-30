 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India says new software to facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

The Tata group-owned airline's announcement also comes against the backdrop of at least three incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on two international flights last year, for which aviation regulator DGCA had imposed penalties on the carrier for certain reporting lapses.

An Air India aircraft.

Air India on Monday said it will use UK-headquartered Ideagen's enterprise cloud software application Coruson to help enhance safety management and facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents.

Coruson, the safety data software application, will be online with effect from May 1, 2023 and will facilitate real-time reporting of in-flight incidents, Air India said in a release.

Air India said the application will weed out the requirement of paperwork to a large extent and ensure automated processes relay critical information to key personnel and authorities without delay. "This will also lead to timely action".