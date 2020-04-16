App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 07:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air India says 'carried' 170 tonnes medical cargo from Shanghai, Hong Kong in 10 days

The scheme is an initiative of the central government for air transport of medical cargo and essential supplies across India amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National carrier Air India, which along with its regional subsidiary Alliance Air is a major player in the LifeLine Udan Scheme, said it has carried over 170 tonnes of coronavirus-related medical cargo from Shanghai and Hong Kong in the last 10 days.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The scheme is an initiative of the central government for air transport of medical cargo and essential supplies across India amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Air India has carried around 170 tonnes of #covid19 related medical items in the last 10 days from Shanghai and Hongkong," the government-run airline said in a tweet.

"Air India hopes to uplift another 300 tonnes in the coming week from two new cities of Guangzhou and Shenyang," the airline further said in the tweet.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:15 am

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #Hong Kong #Shanghai

