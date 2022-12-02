 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Air India says 48 new pilots, 215 cabin crew complete training; ready to operate A 320 fleet

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline is hiring across all business areas, and from all parts of the country, to support transformation and ambitions growth plans.

Tata Group-owned Air India on December 2 said that 48 new pilots and 215 cabin crew have graduated from extensive training under the airline and are now clear to operate as fully-qualified crew of A 320 fleet.

A total of 40 men and 8 women pilots have completed their training at Air India's training campus in Hyderabad.

Also Read | How Air India under the Tatas soared to the top of the punctuality charts

The batch of 215 cabin crew trainees were selected from more than 13,000 candidates. The cabin crew trainees cleared a 15-week programme imparting safety and service skills, and were coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata group culture.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

The programme included extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline's training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarisation flights, the release said.

Last week, Air India has updated its ‘Cabin Crew Handbook’, a 39-page dossier on the dos and don’ts for its crew members.