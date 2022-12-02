Air India says 48 new pilots, 215 cabin crew complete training; ready to operate A 320 fleet

Tata Group-owned Air India on December 2 said that 48 new pilots and 215 cabin crew have graduated from extensive training under the airline and are now clear to operate as fully-qualified crew of A 320 fleet.

A total of 40 men and 8 women pilots have completed their training at Air India's training campus in Hyderabad.

The batch of 215 cabin crew trainees were selected from more than 13,000 candidates. The cabin crew trainees cleared a 15-week programme imparting safety and service skills, and were coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata group culture.

The programme included extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline's training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarisation flights, the release said.

Last week, Air India has updated its ‘Cabin Crew Handbook’, a 39-page dossier on the dos and don’ts for its crew members.

As part of its instructions Air India asked its male crew members with deep receding hairlines and balding patches to switch to a clean shaved or bald look. Beards are a strict no-no and male members must carry a shaving kit on every flight. Any spot of grey hair must be removed and dyed a natural shade or 'company ruled colors'. For female crew members, high top knots, low buns and pearl earrings are banned. These requirements are part of the effort to construct a new image of the airline, which recently turned private. Air India's CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson had last month said the airline is hiring across all business areas, and from all parts of the country, to support transformation and ambitions growth plans. "Attracting and developing enthusiastic and capable people is an important and crucial part of our Vihaan.AI transformation programme," he added.

