Air India Sale LIVE Updates: Reserve price for Air India was fixed at Rs 12,906 crore by Govt of India

Air India Sale LIVE Updates: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Mumbai, said: “At the Tata group, we are delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for AIR INDIA.
This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country’s flag bearer airline.
It will be our endeavour to build a world-class airline which makes every Indian proud.
On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to J.R.D. Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish.”