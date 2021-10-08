MARKET NEWS

October 08, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST

Air India Sale LIVE Updates: Reserve price for Air India was fixed at Rs 12,906 crore by Govt of India

Air India Sale LIVE Updates: DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said: “The Tata Group quoted enterprise value Rs 18,000 crore.”

Air India Sale LIVE Updates: The Centre may today announce the winning bidder for national carrier Air India. The government DIPAM Secretary and the Secretary of Civil aviation will address a press conference at 4 pm, where they are expected to make an announcement in this regard. The media had last week reported that salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group, which had founded the airline, has emerged
as the winning bidder. But the government clarified that it has made a final decision. The government is planning to sell 100 percent of its stake and privatise the airline. SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh has also reportedly made a bid for the carrier.
  • October 08, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Mumbai, said: “At the Tata group, we are delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for AIR INDIA.

    This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country’s flag bearer airline.

    It will be our endeavour to build a world-class airline which makes every Indian proud.

    On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to J.R.D. Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish.”

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: The share purchase agreement will allow the Tata Group to go for mergers among their airlines, i.e., with Vistara and Air Asia.

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:43 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: Time for the Maharaja to reclaim its position as leading global airline: SpiceJet CMD

    Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: “I would like to congratulate the Government on the successful disinvestment of Air India. They ran a transparent and flexible process and gave new impetus to India’s disinvestment program. I have been an Air India fan all my life and it’s time for the Maharaja to reclaim its position as a leading airline of the world.”

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: Confident that Tatas will restore glory of Air India, says SpiceJet CMD

    Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: “I congratulate the Tata Group on winning the bid for Air India and wish them all the success. It was my honour and privilege to be shortlisted for bidding for Air India. I am confident that the Tata Group will restore the glory of Air India and make all of India proud.”

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: Tatas to pay Rs 2,700 crore in cash as part of the deal.

    The reserve price for Air India was fixed at Rs 12,906 crore by the Government of India.

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST

    After winning the Air India bid, Ratan Tata tweets: “Welcome back, Air India.” ##Air India Sale LIVE Updates: After winning the Air India bid, Ratan Tata tweets: “Welcome back, Air India.”

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: As part of Air India’s sale, the Tata Group cannot sell Air India’s brand and logo for a period of five years.

    Even after the five-year period, the Tata Group will not be able to sell Air India’s brand and logos to a foreign entity.

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: Right now, Air India is making losses worth Rs 20 crores every day.

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: “After one year the Tata Group will have the option to offer voluntary retirement scheme to the employees,” Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said.

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: The winning bidder will retain all employees; there will be no retrenchment for the first one year, said Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: It is expected that the handover to the Tatas will be concluded by December 10, said DIPAM Secretary

  • October 08, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST

    Air India Sale LIVE Updates: The Government of India has infused Rs 1,10,276 crore in Air India since 2009. These are losses that have been funded through government-guaranteed loans.

