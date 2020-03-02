Air India sale: Evaluating bid, says Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat

With reports of government extending the March 17 deadline for submitting bids to buy Air India doing the rounds, Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat on March 2 said that they are also interested in the national carrier.

"We are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of the country?" Bhat asked.

On being asked if Vistara or Tata Sons were evaluating Air India, Bhat said: "We (Vistara) are a joint venture."

Earlier last week, Moneycontrol had reported that the Gautam Adani-backed Adani group is also mulling a potential bid for Air India. The deal, if it goes through, would mark the entry of the conglomerate into the domestic airline market.

The company had made an entry into airport operations and maintenance in the year 2019 and created a separate entity, Adani Airports, following the six airport privatisation bids it bagged.

The last date for submission of expression of interest (EoI) for the state-run carrier is March 17, as per the preliminary information memorandum released by the government. However, there were reports that the government may extend the deadline for submission of bids.

