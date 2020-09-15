172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|air-india-sale-centre-may-drop-debt-condition-to-sweeten-the-deal-5839641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India sale | Centre may drop debt condition to sweeten the deal: Report

This is the government's second attempt to privatise Air India, after the first failed attempt in 2018.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Centre may drop a condition of asking Air India's new owner to take on $3.3 billion of aircraft debt as the government has been struggling to find suitors for the loss-making national carrier.

The Centre has been advised to scrap the condition since it discourage potential buyers of Air India, Bloomberg said.

According to the new proposal, potential buyers will be permitted to bid on the enterprise value and not on the entity value, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

A spokesman for the aviation ministry referred queries sent by Bloomberg to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). A finance ministry spokesman wasn’t immediately available for comment.

This is the government's second attempt to privatise Air India, after the first failed attempt in 2018. The Centre has placed its entire 100 percent stake in the airline up for sale, as against 76 percent in the previous attempt.

The government recently extended the deadline for bids for the fourth time in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Potential bidders now have time till October 30 to make formal offers.

Selling the Centre's stake in major state-run companies such as Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is expected to help the government meet is FY21 divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 08:47 am

tags #Air India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.