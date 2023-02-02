Air India resumes direct flight services between Milan and New Delhi

Tata group-operated carrier Air India on Thursday said it has resumed its non-stop flight services to Milan from New Delhi from February 1 onwards.

These services were discontinued in March 2020 in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

The commencement of Milan flight along with Air India's already announced flights to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi will strengthen the airline's footprint significantly in Europe, the airline said in a statement.

Air India had late last November said it will operate three flights per week to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi from February 18 and March 1, 2023, respectively.