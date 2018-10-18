App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India receives Rs 1,000 cr from NSSF; to raise Rs 500 cr loan next week

The ailing national carrier would be utilising the funds to mainly meet its working capital requirements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cash-strapped Air India has raised Rs 1,000 crore from the National Small Savings Fund and expects to mop up Rs 500 crore through short-term borrowings next week, an airline source said.

The ailing national carrier would be utilising the funds to mainly meet its working capital requirements.

The fresh funds are in addition to the Rs 980 crore received towards equity infusion by way of supplementary grants from the central government in September.

"We have received Rs 1,000 crore by way of loan from the National Small Savings Fund last week. This loan has been availed at a lower interest rate. However, we have to repay the loan amount by March next year," the official said.

related news

In early September, the carrier sought bids for garnering Rs 500 crore through short-term borrowings to meet its working capital requirements. The carrier had fixed September 10 as the deadline for submission of bids.

However, the deadline was extended the date to October 31 after it failed to get any response.

"We are hopeful of raising another Rs 500 crore when we open the bids next week," the source said.

Air India, which is sitting on a debt pile of over Rs 50,000 crore, has been struggling to raise money since last year. The airline had also defaulted on salaries besides delay in payments to oil companies, engine makers and aircraft lessors.

In June also, Air India borrowed short-term loans worth Rs 1,000 crore to pay staff salaries and meet other obligations, following a failed privatisation attempt.

The airline raised Rs 6,250 crore from various banks between September and March last fiscal.

The carrier is staying afloat on a bailout package extended by the government in 2012, as part of a turnaround plan and a financial restructuring plan.

Air India is to receive a budgetary support of Rs 30,231 crore over a 10-year period ending March 2021.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Air India #Business #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.