Air India readies plan to boost revenues, cut costs: Report

National carrier Air India is planning to raise revenues and lower costs to clear debt of around Rs 4,500 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times. “Air India will have to increase its revenues by about 10 percent and reduce its cost by about same percentage to be able to raise the amount to repay its debt of about Rs 4,500 crore,” a government official told the paper.

The proposal includes launching new flights and improving presence on profitable routes, the report added. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 reiterated the government’s plan to divest its stake in Air India. But no fresh funds were allocated for the airline during the Budget.

In 2018, an attempt at privatising Air India had failed as the stake sale did not find enough potential buyers. The government will likely set a deadline of October for the disinvestment, according to a Business Standard report.

The government has taken over Rs 29,000 crore of Air India’s total debt of around Rs 54,000 crore. It “is highly unlikely to offer anything extra to the airline,” the government official told the Economic Times.