English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Air India pushed into losses, disinvestment to protect public money: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Responding to the debate on the Demands for Grants of the Civil Aviation Ministry in Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Scindia listed out the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines, purchase of 111 new aircraft and liberalisation of bilateral rights as the reasons for the downfall of the national carrier.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
    Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Under attack from the opposition over the sale of Air India to Tata Group, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday hit back and accused the UPA regime for saddling the then profit-making national carrier with a huge debt burden.

    Responding to the debate on the Demands for Grants of the Civil Aviation Ministry in Lok Sabha, Scindia listed out the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines, purchase of 111 new aircraft and liberalisation of bilateral rights as the reasons for the downfall of the national carrier.

    Earlier, opposition members had slammed Scindia for not referring to the sale of Air India in his nearly hour-long reply to the eight-hour debate on the budgetary allocation to the civil aviation ministry.

    "Before 2005, Air India was making a profit of Rs 15 crore per annum and Indian Airlines was making profit of Rs 50 crore. These airlines were made to purchase 111 aircraft at a cost of Rs 50-55,000 crore which pushed the national carrier into deep debts,” Scindia said.

    As opposition members stood up in protest, Scindia said he had not referred to Air India at all, but was forced to speak after Trinamool leader Sudeep Bandyopadhya and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue.

    Close

    Related stories

    Scindia said the decision to merge two airlines with completely different work cultures, purchase of 111 aircraft, liberalisation of bilateral rights when Indian air carriers did not have the capacity to fulfill it pushed Air India to post a daily loss of Rs 20 crore.

    He said the losses of 14 years had accumulated to Rs 85,000 crore, the equity infusion had cost the government Rs 54,000 crore, grants to the airline totalling Rs 50,000 crore and net debt of Rs 66,000 crore had left Air India staring at a chasm of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

    "It is under these circumstances the Prime Minister took a decision to put an end to these losses. He decided on disinvestment of Air India to protect the money of 135 crore Indians and put it to good use through schemes such as Ujjwala, Jal Jeevan Mission,” Scindia said.

    On concerns raised by members, Scindia said the shareholder agreement with the Tatas clearly mentioned that there will not be any employee layoffs during the first year.

    After the first year, the employees will be offered a voluntary retirement scheme, he said, adding that the retiring and retired employees will continue to receive medical benefits under CGHS.
    PTI
    Tags: #Air India #Budget Session of Parliament #Business #Civil Aviation Ministry #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Lok Sabha
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.