Air India privatisation: Govt may intimate qualified bidders by January 30

An Air India B777-200LR (Representative Image)

The Union government is likely to intimate qualified bidders for Air India by January 30, 2021, reported CNBC-TV18. The government is even planning to intimate the qualified bidders on satisfactory response to queries.

Currently, the evaluation of Expressions of Interest is going on. Adding more insights, the business channel reported that transaction advisors are in touch with interested bidder regarding their queries.



Sources say Govt likely to intimate qualified bidders for Air India by Jan 30 Alert: Govt was to intimate qualified bidders for Air India by Jan 5@awnusharma pic.twitter.com/s3tMF8IeU6

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 15, 2021

Earlier on December 30, US-based fund Interups announced to withdraw from the Air India bidding race, but proposed to support the bid by AI employees. Interups founder Laxmi Prasad told Moneycontrol that the decision was taken to overcome a legal hurdle.

"We are supporting the employees as they have already filed their physical bid. Filing a separate bid will create a legal gap, and may lead to disqualification of both the bids," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had claimed that the sale of the national carrier may be completed by March 2021. He also mentioned the government may shortlist bidders for the airline by January 5 in his interview with CNBC-TV18 on December 22, 2020.

Three parties, including Tata Sons, have been confirmed to have put in their interests. As per details, the winner of the bid will have to pay 15 percent of the enterprise value in cash to the government, while the rest can be taken on as debt.