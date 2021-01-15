MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Air India privatisation: Govt may intimate qualified bidders by January 30

For the successful bidding of AI, which ended on December 29, 2020, the Central government had changed many a clause to attract more suitors.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
An Air India B777-200LR (Representative Image)

An Air India B777-200LR (Representative Image)


The Union government is likely to intimate qualified bidders for Air India by January 30, 2021, reported CNBC-TV18. The government is even planning to intimate the qualified bidders on satisfactory response to queries.

Currently, the evaluation of Expressions of Interest is going on. Adding more insights, the business channel reported that transaction advisors are in touch with interested bidder regarding their queries.

Exclusive: Interups to withdraw from Air India sale, will support employee consortium

Earlier on December 30, US-based fund Interups announced to withdraw from the Air India bidding race, but proposed to support the bid by AI employees. Interups founder Laxmi Prasad told Moneycontrol that the decision was taken to overcome a legal hurdle.

Close

Related stories

"We are supporting the employees as they have already filed their physical bid. Filing a separate bid will create a legal gap, and may lead to disqualification of both the bids," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had claimed that the sale of the national carrier may be completed by March 2021. He also mentioned the government may shortlist bidders for the airline by January 5 in his interview with CNBC-TV18 on December 22, 2020.

Three parties, including Tata Sons, have been confirmed to have put in their interests. As per details, the winner of the bid  will have to pay 15 percent of the enterprise value in cash to the government, while the rest can be taken on as debt.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Air India #Air India Bidding #Air India Privatisation #Business #Hardeep Singh Puri #Tata Sons
first published: Jan 15, 2021 04:09 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.