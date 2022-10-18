Air India plans to triple fleet size, increase international market share to 30% in five years: Campbell Wilson

Air India aims to triple its fleet size in five years and increase its domestic and international market share to 30 percent in the next five years, the company's chief executive officer Campwell Wilson said on October 18.

The expansion in fleet size can be a result of either organic or both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, Wilson said.

Air India, along with Vistara, Air India Express and AirAsia India which are owned by the Tata Group, collectively has around 218 planes.

Air India has 113 aircraft in its fleet, AirAsia India has 28, while Vistara and Air India Express have 53 and 24 aircraft, respectively.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group in January, has put in place its five-year revival plan called ‘Vihaan.AI’.

At the end of Air India's five-year revival plan, the airline aims to control around 30 percent market share both in its domestic and international operations.

Currently, Air India has around 10 percent market share domestically in India and 12 percent market share in India's international operations, Wilson said.

Wilson who took over as CEO of Air India in July said that his team is looking to turn Air India into a "world-class carrier" in three phases under Vihaan.AI.

The first phase, Campbell said, will be called the Taxi phase where Air India is looking to identify and address all the issues which have tarnished the brand image.

The second phase called the Takeoff phase will be when the airline increases investment in its operations, fleet, manpower and equipment including aircraft. Campbell said the second phase will take around three years.

The third and final phase will be called the Climb phase when Air India will look to improve its operations and customer experience.

According to Wilson, the airline will triple its fleet in the next five years. The airline will be inducting five wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months.

The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, four Airbus A321 neos and five Boeing B777-200LRs. Air India's narrow-body fleet stands at 70 aircraft.

Out of them, 54 are in service and the remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023. The wide-body fleet stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. The rest will return to service by early 2023, it had said in September.

Earlier this week, Air India flyers took to Twitter to share their grievances with the airline, and although the phenomenon isn't uncommon, photos of the poorly maintained flights have gone viral on social media, raising concerns among flyers who pay a bomb for the tickets.

On October 17, the editor of the ANI news agency, Smita Prakash, tweeted photos of an Air India flight that her cousin took to fly from Delhi to San Francisco. The business class had 11 broken seats so she and nine other passengers were downgraded to economy class. The flight, Prakash tweeted, had malfunctioning seats, filthy floors which forced two flyers to off-board without being refunded for their tickets.