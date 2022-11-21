 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India plans to hire expat pilots for wide-body planes

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST

The carrier is looking to rope in around 100 pilots for the wide-body Boeing 777 fleet and has approached various agencies that provide expat flight crew to airlines

Tata group-owned Air India plans to hire expat pilots for its Boeing 777 planes as the airline is facing a shortage of pilots amid plans to expand its fleet as well as international operations, according to sources.

The carrier is looking to rope in around 100 pilots for the wide-body Boeing 777 fleet and has approached various agencies that provide expat flight crew to airlines, the sources told PTI.

The loss-making Air India, which was under government ownership for nearly seven decades till the Tata group took over in January 2022, had stopped hiring expat pilots many years ago to save costs.

Expat pilots come at a higher cost compared to those pilots working in India.

"Air India was already facing a shortage of pilots and the recent announcement of the induction of 5 Boeing 777 planes in the next four months and new flights to the US have added to this shortage," one of the sources said.

Against this backdrop, the sources said that Air India is open to hiring expat pilots.