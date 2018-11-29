App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air India plane hits building at Stockholm airport

'The 179 passengers could disembark from the plane on a mobile staircase and thereafter enter the terminal,' police wrote in a statement.

An Air India plane carrying 179 passengers struck a building at Stockholm's Arlanda airport with its wingtip as it taxied to gate on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported, police said.

"The 179 passengers could disembark from the plane on a mobile staircase and thereafter enter the terminal," police wrote in a statement.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, police said.

It occurred at 5:45 pm (1645 GMT), about 50 meters (yards) from Terminal 5, the main terminal for international flights.

Pictures from the scene showed the Boeing aircraft parked on the runway with the very tip of its left wing stuck in the side of a building.

Several police cars and fire trucks were parked by the plane. According to airport operator Swedavia's website, the flight had originated in New Delhi.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 08:25 am

tags #Air India #Business #India #World News

